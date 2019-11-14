Girl In The Machine

by Stef Smith (Seven Siblings Theatre). An intimate dystopian drama that explores our potential digital future. Polly has recently been promoted and won't stop working until Owen presents her with Black Box to help her relax. When a mysterious technology creeps into everyone's lives, the line between physical and digital rapidly dissipates. Previews Nov 14, opens Nov 15 and runs to Nov 24, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $15-$30.

www.facebook.com/events/482224015684609