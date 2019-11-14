Girl In The Machine

to Google Calendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00

Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3

by Stef Smith (Seven Siblings Theatre). An intimate dystopian drama that explores our potential digital future. Polly has recently been promoted and won't stop working until Owen presents her with Black Box to help her relax. When a mysterious technology creeps into everyone's lives, the line between physical and digital rapidly dissipates. Previews Nov 14, opens Nov 15 and runs to Nov 24, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun 2 pm. $15-$30.

www.facebook.com/events/482224015684609

Info

Theatre Passe Muraille 16 Ryerson, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2P3 View Map
Stage
Theatre
416-504-7529
to Google Calendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00 iCalendar - Girl In The Machine - 2019-11-14 19:30:00