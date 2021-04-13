NOW MagazineAll EventsGirl Talk Tour 2022

Girl Talk Tour 2022

Girl Talk Tour 2022

by
14 14 people viewed this event.

Concert. April 4, 2022 at 8 pm. $53.50. https://www.collectiveconcerts.com

Additional Details

Location - Phoenix Concert Theatre

 

Date And Time

2022-04-04 @ 08:00 PM to
2022-04-04 @ 11:00 PM
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

Phoenix Concert Theatre

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.