Girlplay Toronto's New Year's party for female-identifying persons on the queer spectrum (LGBTQ) and allies features a three-course dinner followed by a lounge-style event with DJ Recklezz and Stix. Dinner 8 pm, Apres from 10 pm. Dinner $100, Apres only $15.

Reservations are required for dinner (tania@girlplaytoronto.com) and tickets are required for the The Apres.

facebook.com/events/599236940546516