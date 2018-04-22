Girls HockeyFest Toronto
MasterCard Centre 400 Kipling, Toronto, Ontario M8V 3L1
Olympian and Canadian women’s hockey champion Cassie Campbell-Pascall will coach 300 female minor hockey players, plus a keynote address and Q&A. See website for details.
Scotiabank Girls HockeyFest is a free, on and off-ice training series to engage and encourage young girls across Canada to dream big and reach their infinite potential.
Info
MasterCard Centre 400 Kipling, Toronto, Ontario M8V 3L1 View Map
Free
Community Events