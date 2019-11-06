Giselle

to Google Calendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1

The National Ballet of Canada presents the celebrated staging of the romantic ballet by Sir Peter Wright after Marius Petipa. Nov 6-10, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Thu, Sat-Sun 2 pm. Tickets start at $41 and vary by performance date. Standing Room locations start at $12 and are available in person on the day of the performance.

Info

Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1 View Map
Stage
Dance
416-345-9595
to Google Calendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00 iCalendar - Giselle - 2019-11-06 19:30:00