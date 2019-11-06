Giselle
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
The National Ballet of Canada presents the celebrated staging of the romantic ballet by Sir Peter Wright after Marius Petipa. Nov 6-10, Wed-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Thu, Sat-Sun 2 pm. Tickets start at $41 and vary by performance date. Standing Room locations start at $12 and are available in person on the day of the performance.
Four Seasons Centre for the Performing Arts 145 Queen W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 4G1
