Giving With Love

Mennonite New Life Centre North York 2737 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3M 2E9

Mennonite New Life Centre Toronto is hosting a free, family-friendly fundraiser featuring live music and sales of food & gently used clothing and household items. Join us to raise money to support immigrants, refugees, & people who have been trafficked. 10 am. Free admission.

You can preorder Chicken Tamales Or Falafel (to be picked up at the event) plus there will be on-site food sales. (http://bit.ly/GWLfoodpresales)

MNLCT is a secular charitable organization helping newcomers build their new lives in Canada since 1983.

www.mnlct.org

Mennonite New Life Centre North York 2737 Keele, Toronto, Ontario M3M 2E9
647-776-2057
