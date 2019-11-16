Glad Day Drag Bingo!

Glad Day Bookshop 499 Church, Toronto, Ontario M4Y 1Z3

Every third Saturday of the month join our drag performers and bingo caller Glitter Dunn for a night of music, food, performances, prizes and fun. We spin the bingo cage on a rotating lineup of kings, queens and performers for a queer-positive, inclusive, and affirming evening, with all proceeds from bingo card sales going to charity.

Doors at 6:30 pm, games and show at 7 pm. $15.

