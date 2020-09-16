NOW MagazineAll EventsGlass Tiger

Glass Tiger

Glass Tiger

by
80 80 people viewed this event.

Live at the Drive-In concert from your car. Gates 7 pm, show 8 pm. Rain or shine. All ages. Tickets from $65. ticketmaster.ca

Additional Details

Location - CityView Drive-In

 

Date And Time

2020-10-08@07:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

CityView Drive-In
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Location Page

CityView Drive-In

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.