NOW MagazineAll EventsGlenn Gould School Piano Showcase

Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase

Glenn Gould School Piano Showcase

by
17 17 people viewed this event.

Online concert. May 7 at 7:30 pm and available thereafter. Free. https://www.rcmusic.com/performance/live-from-koerner-hall-concert-livestream

 

Date And Time

2021-05-07 @ 07:30 PM to
2021-05-07 @ 09:00 PM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Concert or Performance
 

Event Category

Music

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.