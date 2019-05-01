Glenn Lewis

The Poetic Process is a conceptual work that opens a space for conversation between two media: ceramics and photography. Presented for the first time at the Gardiner Museum, this installation combines a series of five pots made during a residency at the Leach Pottery in St. Ives, England, and 20 large-scale photographs of roses taken in German and English gardens.

May 1-Aug 18. Part of CONTACT Photography Festival.