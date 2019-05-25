Global 6K For Water

to Google Calendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00

The Warehouse at Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall #2, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6

World Vision’s Global 6K for Water empowers communities to provide clean water to children and families in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). You can walk or run 6K, which is the average distance people in developing countries must walk to find water – water that is usually dirty or contaminated. 10 am-1 pm. Free/pledges.  Pre-register.

Info

The Warehouse at Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall #2, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6 View Map
All Ages, Outdoor
Community Events
Benefits
905-565-6200
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00 iCalendar - Global 6K For Water - 2019-05-25 10:00:00