Global 6K For Water
The Warehouse at Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall #2, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6
World Vision’s Global 6K for Water empowers communities to provide clean water to children and families in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). You can walk or run 6K, which is the average distance people in developing countries must walk to find water – water that is usually dirty or contaminated. 10 am-1 pm. Free/pledges. Pre-register.
The Warehouse at Downsview Park 35 Carl Hall #2, Toronto, Ontario M3K 2B6
