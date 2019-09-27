Global Climate Strike Toronto
Join the Toronto event as part of Global Climate Strike (Sep 20 & 27) and walk out with unions, workers, parents, grandparents and youth to demand an end to business as usual. Rally at Queen's Park from 11 am, march down University and past City Hall starts at noon. Free.
facebook.com/events/480239066116595
More info and other events: globalclimatestrike.net
Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario
