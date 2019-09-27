Global Climate Strike Toronto

Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario

Join the Toronto event as part of Global Climate Strike (Sep 20 & 27) and walk out with unions, workers, parents, grandparents and youth to demand an end to business as usual. Rally at Queen's Park from 11 am, march down University and past City Hall starts at noon. Free.

facebook.com/events/480239066116595

More info and other events: globalclimatestrike.net

Info

Queen's Park 47 Queen's Park Cres E, Toronto, Ontario View Map
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events
