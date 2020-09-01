The Global Peace Film Festival has been expanding our programming and connecting with more people by curating work filmmakers have generously made available for free and hosting those films on the GPFF website. This year we continue that programming while adding opportunities to interact with filmmakers by asking questions. Don’t forget to check out filmmaker chats, panels and extras. Sep 21-Oct 4, 2020.

Starting on the International Day of Peace, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, a selection of more than 20 feature films will be available for screening for just $5 each. These films highlight themes such as civil rights, environmental justice, ethics, human rights, immigration, LGBTQ+, music, social justice, voting, wellness and wildlife. A separate selection of short films will be available for free to viewers around the world.

More info at peacefilmfest.org