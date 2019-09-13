Gloria C Swain
BAND Gallery 19 Brock, Toronto, Ontario M6H 4K1
Gloria C Swain is a multidisciplinary Black female artist, researcher, advocate and writer. Gloria works within the mediums of installation, painting, performance and photography to challenge systemic oppression against Black women and trans folks. Her solo exhibit No More Than Your Shoulders Can Handle explores past traumas of slavery to ongoing violence and mental health. Sep 13-Oct 6. Free.
Info
BAND Gallery 19 Brock, Toronto, Ontario M6H 4K1 View Map
Free
Art