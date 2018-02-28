Gloria Steinem: The Courage Of A Movement

The Ontario NDP Party presents feminist leader Gloria Steinem in conversation with a panel of distinguished Canadian women, including activist and educator Farrah Khan, youth activist and author Hannah Alper and actor Patricia Fagan. Hosted by broadcast journalist and co-host of The Social, Marci Ien.

The Courage Of A Movement will explore the ongoing reckoning in entertainment, media and politics that has made headlines – from the Women's March to the #MeToo movement – while looking ahead to how a resurgent women’s movement can bring lasting change to our communities, our workplaces and our government. 7-9 pm (optional cocktail reception from 5:30 pm). $155 & up (ticket purchases are valid for a provincial tax credit). Pre-register.