DJ Blackcat, Charmed Monroe, DJ Prestige, DiLadyassassin and others spin Afro beats, soca, dancehall, R&B, hip-hop. Dress code: African print, dashiki, tribal, African inspired wear, Black Panther (movie or movement) inspired outfit. Doors 10:30 pm. $25 before 1 am, $20 advance ticket.

facebook.com/events/1521331634834884