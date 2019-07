Afrobets/Soca explosion dance party with DJs DJ Blackcat, Charmed Monroe, DJ Pleasure, DJ Prestige DiLadyassassin & special guest Ace Dillinger. 10 pm. $25. In the 519 Ballroom.

DRESS CODE: African print, dashiki, tribal, African inspired wear, Black Panther (movie or movement) inspired outfit.

eventbrite.com/e/63039014389