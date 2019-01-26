Gods In My Home: Chinese New Year With Ancestor Portraits And Deity Prints

Drawn from the Royal Ontario Museum’s permanent collection, the exhibition features a selection of ancestral portrait paintings and popular prints that traditionally were part of lunar New Year observances and celebrations in Chinese households. Jan 26-Sep 29.

Remembering the Ancestors: Chinese New Year Celebration with Ancestor Portraits and Prints: talk by Wen-chien Cheng. Feb 14 at 11 am. Free w/ admission. RSVP

www.rom.on.ca