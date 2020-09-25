Goethe Films: Lose My Self – A Portrait of Sandra Hüller

GOETHE FILMS presents films featuring Sandra Hüller.

Whether in the absurdist Cannes hit comedy “Toni Erdmann” or the exorcism drama “Requiem”, the prolific Sandra Hüller commands the screen. GOETHE FILMS honours the versatile actor with a mid-career retrospective of many of her best features, including the Canadian premiere of Sundance and Berlinale 2020 hit “Exile” and Toronto premieres of “In the Aisles” & “Finsterworld”.

Oct 20 + 22 + 26 at GOETHE FILMS @ TIFF Bell Lightbox. All films with English subtitles. Tickets: $10. See event page at goethe.de

blog.goethe.de/arthousefilm

GOETHE FILMS resume at TIFF Bell Lightbox with limited attendance, assigned seats, physically distanced and fully mask at all times for everyone safety.