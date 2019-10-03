Goethe Films: Stronger Than Blood

Goethe-Institut presents the Stronger Than Blood screening series Oct 3, 8 & 10 at 6:30 pm. $10.

Oct 3: Dealer (1999, written and directed by Thomas Arslan);

Oct 8: Chiko (2008, written and directed by Özgur Yildirim);

Oct 10: Stronger Than Blood (2010, written and directed by Oliver Kienle)

A thriller sub-genre has carved out a popular niche in German cinema: gangster films by critically acclaimed filmmakers with star actors often of immigrant or métissage descent. Some tell hard-hitting street crime stories, others are tender explorations of inner-city life, love, and modern masculinity. All introduce us to complex characters that appeal well beyond their own worlds.

