Goethe Films: Stronger Than Blood

TIFF Bell Lightbox 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Goethe-Institut presents the Stronger Than Blood screening series Oct 3, 8 & 10 at 6:30 pm. $10.

Oct 3: Dealer (1999, written and directed by Thomas Arslan);

Oct 8: Chiko (2008, written and directed by Özgur Yildirim);

Oct 10: Stronger Than Blood (2010, written and directed by Oliver Kienle)

A thriller sub-genre has carved out a popular niche in German cinema: gangster films by critically acclaimed filmmakers with star actors often of immigrant or métissage descent. Some tell hard-hitting street crime stories, others are tender explorations of inner-city life, love, and modern masculinity. All introduce us to complex characters that appeal well beyond their own worlds.

GOETHE FILMS brings the best of German film to Toronto audiences. See goethe.de for more details.

