Supa Modo (Germany, Kenya/2018/74 min), by Likarion Wainaina. Jo, a witty 9-year-old terminally ill girl, is taken back to her rural village to live out the rest of her short life. Her only comfort during these dull times are her dreams of being a superhero. 6:30 pm. $10.

416-593-5257 // goethe.de/toronto