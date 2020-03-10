Goethe Films: The End Of Truth

From Fritz Lang’s genre-defining silent Spies to the Cold War and 21st century terror plots, East and West Germany have been at the centre of international espionage stories for a century. All films screen with English subtitles. $10. Part of the Goethe-Institut's focus on German film.

March 10, 6:30 pm: Spies (1928, silent) directed by Fritz Lang.

March 12, 6:30 pm: For Eyes Only (1963) directed by János Veiczi.

March 17, 6:30 pm: Blame Game (2018) directed by Philipp Leinemann.

goethe.de