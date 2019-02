Veve (Kenya, Germany/2014/95 min) by Simon Mukali. VEVE follows the lives of multiple characters trying to find themselves in a world of political intrigue, revenge, love and longings for success complemented by the background of the thriving yet unregulated business around veve, East Africa's controversial stimulant. 9 pm. $10.

