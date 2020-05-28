Goethe Institut presents: German Films @ HotDocs

The Goethe-Institut Toronto presents documentary premieres, pre-recorded filmmaker Q&As with Hot Docs programmers and interactive virtual live events. Hot Docs Festival Online includes a number of German films and co-productions across the sections International Spectrum, World Showcase, and Special Presentation, including “The Forum” by Marcus Vetter et al. May 28 to June 6, see website for schedule. $9/film; $40 for five-film streaming bundle.

goethe.de