Going Green In Bloordale
Bloordale Village Bloor West between Dufferin and Lansdowne, Toronto, Ontario
An educational and inspirational afternoon will be held to highlight how we can live more eco-friendly and be conscious of our actions to ensure we are creating a sustainable lifestyle. Neighbouring eco-conscious businesses and like-minded organizations will be on site to showcase what they do. Some informational speeches and art projects will be ongoing throughout the afternoon as well. 11 am-4 pm. Free.
All Ages, Free, Outdoor
Community Events