Going To Shul With Pride!
Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre 750 Spadina, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2J2
Celebration of LGBTQ Pride with Congregation Shir Libeynu at the MNJCC. Our service includes contemporary and traditional Jewish music and prayers. A teen from a local day school, a member of her gay/straight alliance, will discuss the experiences of LGBTQ students. We'll end with a desserts reception/social gathering. All welcome, including allies. 7-10 pm. Free.
