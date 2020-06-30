Good Grief: Queer and Trans Reflections on the Edge of Survival Emerging Creators Unit Presentations

Since January, the 2020 Emerging Creators Unit cohort has been developing new works for the stage. This year the innovative spirit of the Unit will be on full display, as they showcase the digital adaptations of their projects. Cap off your Queer Pride with a night of important, emerging queer voices: Gabe Maharjan and Merlin Simard, with support from Emerging Creators Unit director Catherine Hernandez and assistant directors Celia Green, daniel jelani ellis, Rochelle Richardson. 8 pm. Free. In partnership with b current performing arts. Digitally simulcast by Buddies. http://buddiesinbadtimes.com/show/ecu-2020