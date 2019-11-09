Good Morning Science

InterContinental Toronto Centre 225 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2X3

Pueblo Science invites you to take part in the fifth annual fundraiser to support educational outreach in low-resource communities around the world. Our family-friendly event includes brunch, fun science activities for all ages, science magic show and silent auction. Activities include robotics, coding, ice cream making and molecular gastronomy. 10 am-1 pm. $25-$60.

Tickets: puebloscience.org/fundraiser

All Ages
Community Events
Benefits
416-978-3158
