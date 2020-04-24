Good News Toronto: Lonely Together at Home Alone

Good News Toronto a news show that takes place at a bar (not this month). We cover real news stories with a cast of the funniest people in the city (from a social distance). The news is depressing. We try not to be. Featuring Korri Birch, Emily Ferrier, Zacharie Weingarten, Jeremy Friedmann, Bobby Homer, Quentin Matheson, Hoodo Hersi and James O'Hara. 9 pm. $10 suggested. Virtual tickets: http://comedybar.ca/show.php?Event_ID=14244

Watch at: twitch.tv/comedybartoronto