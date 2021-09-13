Nightwood Theatre presents a Rumble Theatre online experience, an imaginative and interactive production. Blending an ethereal sonic landscape, solitary physical environment, and an unexpected use of technology, Good Things To Do invites participants to place themselves within a dreamscape in which they possess extraordinary powers. This wondrously immersive experience is a meditation on goodness, generosity, and the struggle to stay tender in a world that asks us to be hard. Sep 27-Oct 2. $5. Reserve. https://www.nightwoodtheatre.net/good-things-to-do/