Help decide whether humans dressed as vampires should be converted into real vampires or consumed for cultural appropriation. Featuring rock improv from OverDude, stand up from Borana Makri and Rush Kazi, solo improv from Alison Louder, and punk rock comedians Angst 4 The Memories. 8 pm. $10 adv, $15 at the door. 20% of profits will be donated to the AIDS Committee of Toronto.

eventbrite.com/e/75411699423