Google Brings the Google Home Mini Gingerbread Smart Home to the Toronto Eaton Centre
Eaton Centre 220 Yonge, Toronto, Ontario
Step inside the Google Home Mini Gingerbread Smart Home to see how the Google Home Mini can help be that extra set of hands through the busy holiday season – and beyond.
All guests will walk away with either a Google Home Mini or a gingerbread cookie. Let’s be honest: when free cookies are involved, everyone's a winner. Nov 23 to 29, 10 am-9:30 pm. Free.
