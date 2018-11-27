Google x Dine Alone Records x Telus team up to make your day more extraordinary with Pixel Records Pop-up in Toronto

Spinning a throwback record shop vibe, Pixel Records is a pop-up shop to celebrate the newly launched Pixel 3. Upon arrival, guests will be handed a Pixel 3 and will make their way through four floors of interactive fun filled with hidden challenges, photo-ops galore, music and surprise moments to explore the exciting world of Pixel 3. Nov 27-Dec 2, 11 am-8 pm. Free.

facebook.com/events/400181647188034