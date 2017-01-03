A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie
Adelaide Hall 250 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1X9
Birthday party feating the music of the Strictly Hip, Doors 8 pm, concert 9 pm. $20. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.
courageforgord.org, ticketfly.com, facebook.com/events/157128081437207
Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul, Music, Community Events, Benefits