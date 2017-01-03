A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie

Google Calendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00

Adelaide Hall 250 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1X9

Birthday party feating the music of the Strictly Hip, Doors 8 pm, concert 9 pm. $20. Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Gord Downie Fund for Brain Cancer Research and the Gord Downie & Chanie Wenjack Fund.

courageforgord.orgticketfly.comfacebook.com/events/157128081437207

Info

Adelaide Hall 250 Adelaide W, Toronto, Ontario M5H 1X9 View Map

Pop/Rock/Hip-Hop/Soul, Music, Community Events, Benefits

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00 iCalendar - A Birthday Celebration For Gord Downie - 2017-02-04 20:00:00

Best New Restaurants
2016

Readers' Choice 2016

This week in Print