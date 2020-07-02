Gordon Shadrach

Net Worth+, an exhibition of new paintings and sculptures. Net Worth+ explores how stereotypes impact the value North American society places on Black men. Questioning what constitutes Black masculinity, Shadrach takes inspiration from such ongoing stereotypes as athleticism and strength in Black men, including images of sports and physical labour. Jul 2-Aug 1. Opening weekend July 2 - 4, with COVID measures in place.

unitedcontemporary.com/#/shadrach