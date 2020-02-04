Narcos And Moneylenders: Dealing In Debt In Colombia

Grad Room, U of T 66 Harbord, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3L1

PhD candidate Gloria C.Perez-Rivera discusses narco-trafficking, where drug money goes and how it is used. 6:30 pm. Free. 

Got Anthropology is a public speaker series hosted by anthropology graduate students at the University of Toronto. We offer diverse and uniquely fascinating free talks to the public in a friendly and inviting atmosphere. 

Grad Room, U of T 66 Harbord, Toronto, Ontario M5S 3L1
