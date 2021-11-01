Gould’s Wall

- News
Tapestry Opera’s daring new show features an opera singer suspended from the RCM’s atrium! Watch us transcend gravity with spectacular staging and beautiful music, as we tell the story of a young person finding their voice.
Tapestry is Toronto’s underground opera. Our shows are contemporary, absurd, and beautiful.
Tickets from $21
Composed by Brian Current
Libretto by Liza Balkan
Directed by Philip Akin
A Tapestry Opera and Maniac Star production presented by The Royal Conservatory’s 21C Music Festival.
https://tapestryopera.com/performances/goulds-wall/
Location Address - 273 Bloor W
Event Price - Tickets from $21