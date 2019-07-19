Graeme Luey

to Google Calendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00

The Freedom Factory 22 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3C3

The Invisible Gorilla – artwork by gallery owner/curator Graeme Luey. This series examines the outcome of the phenomenon know as "Inattentional Blindness" whereby people have become so over stimulated with the fast paced, ever changing bids for attention, that they are numbed to much of what is actually happening around them. These paintings invite us to regain calm. Remove ourselves from the situation. Breathe. Focus and Observe. 7-11 pm Jul 19. Free.

www.facebook.com/events/382448772400778

Info

The Freedom Factory 22 Dovercourt, Toronto, Ontario M6J 3C3 View Map
Art
416-855-9465
to Google Calendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00 iCalendar - Graeme Luey - 2019-07-19 19:00:00