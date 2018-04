This comedy show cherry-picks the best segments of game shows, plus a few new favourites. Apr 27-28 at 7 pm. $12, adv $10.

Comedian contestants Nicole Passmore, Faisal Butt, Pete Johansson, Sara Henessey on Friday night; Kayla Lorette, Evany Rosen, Mark Forward and Pat Thornton on Saturday night.

hotartwetcity.com/quizshow-toronto