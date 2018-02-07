Graham Fagen
Doris McCarthy Gallery UTSC, 1265 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario M1C 1A4
Feb 7-Apr 7.
The Slave’s Lament presents works by the multidisciplinary artist Graham Fagen on the theme of slavery and Scottish involvement in the fate of African people deported to the Caribbean in the eighteenth century. Comprised of a large-scale music and video installation, drawings and landscape photographs, the exhibition explores the tensions and emotions brought about by colonialism and the African slave trade.
Free
