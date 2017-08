by Kristofer Van Soelen (Theatre Inamorata). In this female-driven, contemporary re-imagining of Oscar Wilde's classic novel The Picture Of Dorian Gray, our modern society's views on beauty, ageing and self-indulgence are examined. Directed by Courtney Ch'ng Lancaster.

Previews Sep 20, opens Sep 21 and runs to Oct 1, Wed-Sun 8 pm, mat Sun 2 pm (no show Sep 22). $15-$25.