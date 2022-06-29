Grayscale, Guardin, Bearings, The Ivy

All-ages concert. July 30 at 7 pm (doors 6 pm). $29. Opera House, 735 Queen East. ticketweb.ca

Since forming in 2011, when its band members were only in high school, Philadelphia-based quintet Grayscale — composed of vocalist Collin Walsh, guitarist/vocalist Dallas Molster, guitarist Andrew Kyne, bassist Nick Ventimiglia and drummer Nick Veno — has emerged quickly from the Philadelphia punk scene, establishing a solid fan base and sharing stages with the likes of The Maine, State Champs, Real Friends, Four Year Strong, Neck Deep, Trophy Eyes, and more.