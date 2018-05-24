Grease The Musical

by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey (Irregular Entertainment). The original high-school musical set in the 1950s deals with themes of first love, friendship and themes of identity.

Return engagement: Previews from May 24, opens May 31 and runs to Jun 17, Mon-Sat 7:30 pm, mat Sat-Sun & Wed 1:30 pm. $20-$169.

MINI REVIEW (from Dec 2017)

This expensive, carefully choreographed revival of the 50s-set musical is one note and features uneven performances by a group of actors known mostly for their TV work. But some set pieces are terrifically staged, and the songs – including some cut from the film version – have their pastiche charm and help explain the show’s enduring appeal.