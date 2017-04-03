Great Explorations

Environmental Science & Chemistry Building, Catalyst Centre 1095 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario

Lecture series that welcomes local residents to hear from some of U of T Scarborough’s most renowned thinkers.  The four-part program focuses on contemporary Canadian perspectives in health and in politics. Apr 3, 10, 24 & May 1. 10 am-noon. $12 per lecture, $40 for series. See website for details.

April 3 - Arts and the Future of Health 

April 10 Canada and Global Health 

April 24 - Is Canadian Federalism Up to 21st Century Policy Challenges? 

May 1 - Growing Left/Right Political Divide in Canada and the US

Environmental Science & Chemistry Building, Catalyst Centre 1095 Military Trail, Toronto, Ontario

