Great Explorations

Lecture series that welcomes local residents to hear from some of U of T Scarborough’s most renowned thinkers. The four-part program focuses on contemporary Canadian perspectives in health and in politics. Apr 3, 10, 24 & May 1. 10 am-noon. $12 per lecture, $40 for series. See website for details.

April 3 - Arts and the Future of Health

April 10 Canada and Global Health

April 24 - Is Canadian Federalism Up to 21st Century Policy Challenges?

May 1 - Growing Left/Right Political Divide in Canada and the US