Great Songs Of The Folk Revival

Lula Lounge 1585 Dundas W, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T9

Mike & Jill Daley present an evening of folk favourites including songs from Pete Seeger, Joan Baez, Bob Dylan, Peter, Paul and Mary and others. Fundraiser in support of the Stephen Lewis Foundation Grandmothers to Grandmothers Campaign. 8 pm (doors 6 pm). $50.

Tickets: eventbrite.ca/e/61183925769

grandmotherspartneringwithafrica.com

