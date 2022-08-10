Great Success, Jagwars

Thursday August 25th is going to be a really fun evening of some Punk Rock Music, as the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), will be welcoming for the first time, Great Success with opening act, Jagwars! We love bringing in new bands to our stage, so Toronto music fans make sure you don’t miss this one! The show starts at 8 pm, there will be a $5 cover at the door! linsmoretavern.com