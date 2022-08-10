Readers' Choice 2021

Great Success, Jagwars

Aug 10, 2022

Thursday August 25th is going to be a really fun evening of some Punk Rock Music, as the Linsmore Tavern (1298 Danforth Ave), will be welcoming for the first time, Great Success with opening act, Jagwars! We love bringing in new bands to our stage, so Toronto music fans make sure you don’t miss this one! The show starts at 8 pm, there will be a $5 cover at the door! linsmoretavern.com

Additional Details

Location Address - 1298 Danforth Ave, Toronto, ON M4J 1M6

Event Price - $5

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 25th, 2022 @ 08:00 PM

Location

Linsmore Tavern

Event Types

Concert or Performance

Event Category

Music

