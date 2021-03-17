Great Whales: Up Close and Personal

NOW MagazineAll EventsGreat Whales: Up Close and Personal

ROM exhibition is in-depth look at the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale, the sperm whale, and the largest animal ever to have existed on Earth, the blue whale. Through large-scale immersive video projections, a rumbling sound chamber, a gigantic life-size walk-through of a whale jaw, and photo interactives, visitors will discover the extraordinary stories behind the lives of these species. The exhibition offers insights into the evolution of whales, highlighting their behaviour, ecological roles, threats, and the complex relationship between humans and great whales. June 26 to March 20, 2022. $14-$23. Opening information TBA. http://www.rom.on.ca

Royal Ontario Museum

 

Royal Ontario Museum

