Green Energy Doors Open
Various venues contact for info, Toronto, Ontario
Green Energy Doors Open is the Ontario Sustainable Energy Association's annual province-wide showcase for, and celebration of, clean renewable energy and energy conservation projects, leaders and initiatives from all across our province.
Come visit some of the greenest and most innovative places in your community and throughout our province. Sep 21-23, see website for details and sites all across Ontario.
Free
