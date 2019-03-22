The Green Living Show is Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. This three-day event features local and organic food; beer and wine tastings; influential speakers; thousands of innovative products; eco home and garden design; health and wellness pavillions; and eco fashion and green beauty.

Mar 22-24, Fri noon-9 pm, Sat 10 am-8 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $18 (online advance $14), stu/srs $16 (online advance $12); child 12 & under free.

facebook.com/GreenLivingPage // tickets.greenlivingshow.ca // 1-844-476-5864