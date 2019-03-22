Green Living Show
Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Bldg 255 Front W, Toronto, Ontario M5V 2W6
The Green Living Show is Canada’s largest consumer show dedicated to simple solutions for leading a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. This three-day event features local and organic food; beer and wine tastings; influential speakers; thousands of innovative products; eco home and garden design; health and wellness pavillions; and eco fashion and green beauty.
Mar 22-24, Fri noon-9 pm, Sat 10 am-8 pm, Sun 10 am-6 pm. $18 (online advance $14), stu/srs $16 (online advance $12); child 12 & under free.
facebook.com/GreenLivingPage // tickets.greenlivingshow.ca // 1-844-476-5864