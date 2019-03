GREY MATTER, by Image Fatale, explores the poetic and existential potential of AR (Augmented Reality), social media and smartphones, turning selfies into a self-reflective magic mirror where the wit and wisdom of our elders serve as your guide.

Opening reception: March 21 from 6-8 pm / Exhibition runs March 22-28, noon-6 pm. Free

facebook.com/events/1014524012090298